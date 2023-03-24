Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.68

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.68 and traded as low as C$9.79. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$10.40, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$273.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.30.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

