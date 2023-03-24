Fetch.ai Trading Down 17% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $300.27 million and approximately $51.55 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00061945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00040803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018013 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

