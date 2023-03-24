FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for FIGS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIGS. Cowen increased their price objective on FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.02.

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.21 million, a PE ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.63. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FIGS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FIGS by 30.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FIGS by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after buying an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

