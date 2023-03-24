Financial Survey: Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) vs. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY)

Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Computershare and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computershare 0 2 2 0 2.50 ITOCHU Techno-Solutions 0 2 0 0 2.00

Computershare currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.01%. Given Computershare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Computershare is more favorable than ITOCHU Techno-Solutions.

Dividends

Profitability

Computershare pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions pays an annual dividend of $53.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 433.6%. Computershare pays out 58.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Computershare and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computershare N/A N/A N/A ITOCHU Techno-Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Computershare and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computershare N/A N/A N/A $0.48 34.20 ITOCHU Techno-Solutions N/A N/A N/A $132.74 0.09

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computershare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Computershare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Computershare beats ITOCHU Techno-Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computershare

Computershare Ltd. engages in the provision of investor services, plan services, communication services, business services, stakeholder relationship management services and technology services. It operates through the following business segments: Issuer Services, Mortgage Services & Property Rental Services, Employee Share Plans & Voucher Services, Business Service, Communication Services & Utilities, and Technology Services. The Issuer Services segment comprises register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance and related services. The Mortgage Services & Property Rental Services segment provides mortgage servicing and related activities, together with tenancy bond protection services in the UK. The Employee Share Plans & Voucher Services segment is engaged in the provision of administration and related services for employee share and option plans, together with Childcare Voucher administration in the UK. The Business Services segment includes the provision of bankruptcy, class actions and corporate trust administration services. The Communication Services and Utilities segment provides document composition and printing, intelligen

About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp. engages in the sale and maintenance of computers and network systems. It operates through the following divisions: Enterprise, Distribution, Telecommunications, Regional and Social Infrastructure, Financial Services, Information Technology (IT) Services, and Others. The Enterprise division offers solutions for the manufacturing, transportation, food, and energy sectors. The Distribution division deals with the retail and distribution fields and a portion of the card business and other retail finance. The Telecommunications division provides telecom carriers with technologies that connect mobile devices to the Internet. The Regional and Social Infrastructure division deals with partnerships with local governments, social infrastructure companies, and regional banks. The Financial Services division manages businesses with financial institutions. It offers assistance in digital technology and system integrator (SI) development. The IT Services division integrates cloud computing, security, and data center businesses. The Others division includes overseas subsidiaries business and service design. The company was founded on April 1, 1972 and is headquartere

