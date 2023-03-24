First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Position Raised by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,944 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,025 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.15% of First Republic Bank worth $32,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. 28,628,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,518,734. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.19. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $173.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

