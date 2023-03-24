First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is tru Independence LLC’s Largest Position

tru Independence LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 2.5% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.54. 146,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,976. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average is $73.39.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

