First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.72

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.72 and last traded at $59.71, with a volume of 60677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.67.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
