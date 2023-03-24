First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.72

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.72 and last traded at $59.71, with a volume of 60677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.67.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

