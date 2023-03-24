First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.72

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.72 and last traded at $59.71, with a volume of 60677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.67.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

