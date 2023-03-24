First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 145.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,550 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 84.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,000,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,967,000 after purchasing an additional 456,493 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 338,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 326,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 147,010 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,734,000.

Shares of FUMB stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 39,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,366. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

