Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASETGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 49.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 219.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 45.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

(Get Rating)

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Dividend History for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET)

Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.