Foot Locker’s (FL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FL. Cowen upped their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 19.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 29.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

