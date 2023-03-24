Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Decreased by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,415 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.34.

NYSE F traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. 39,652,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,918,602. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

