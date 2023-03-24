Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FORD stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. Forward Industries has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

