Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,456 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 246.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 19.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Frontdoor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 442.55%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Frontdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

