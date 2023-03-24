FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 202 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Public Investment Fund increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,758,000 after buying an additional 705,720 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,443,000 after purchasing an additional 652,949 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.19. 504,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,730. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.04. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

