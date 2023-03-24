Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FULC):

3/13/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

3/10/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

3/10/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Securities from $18.00 to $10.00.

3/9/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

2/28/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $26.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

2/24/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/24/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 647,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.25. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 180,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,517.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,686,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,518,651.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 180,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $1,315,517.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,686,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,518,651.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,107,868 shares of company stock worth $26,339,999 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 125,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 62,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 84,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the period.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

