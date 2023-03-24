Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FULC):
- 3/13/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.
- 3/10/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.
- 3/10/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Securities from $18.00 to $10.00.
- 3/9/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.
- 2/28/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/27/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $26.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.
- 2/24/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 1/24/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FULC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 647,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.25. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 180,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,517.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,686,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,518,651.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 180,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $1,315,517.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,686,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,518,651.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,107,868 shares of company stock worth $26,339,999 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
