Function X Hits 1-Day Volume of $156,565.06 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $79.95 million and approximately $156,565.06 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Function X Profile
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Buying and Selling Function X
