G999 Price Hits $0.0030 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $5,099.13 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00061848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00040831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017930 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000191 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

