GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $46.81

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.81 and traded as low as C$43.41. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$43.61, with a volume of 8,194 shares.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$46.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.35. The stock has a market cap of C$639.02 million, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.
