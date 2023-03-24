GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) PT Raised to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. GDS has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $45.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in GDS by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 109.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GDS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

