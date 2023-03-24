GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) PT Raised to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.37% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.
GDS Stock Performance
Shares of GDS stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. GDS has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $45.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS
GDS Company Profile
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
