General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,871,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,008 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.56. 848,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,262,237. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3,022.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

