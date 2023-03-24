GeniuX (IUX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,651.69

GeniuX (IUX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 24th. One GeniuX token can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GeniuX has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. GeniuX has a total market capitalization of $118.40 million and $12,651.69 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001387 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00356061 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,226.69 or 0.25882536 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010109 BTC.
GeniuX Profile
GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com.
GeniuX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeniuX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for GeniuX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeniuX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.