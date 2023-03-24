GeniuX (IUX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $118.40 Million

GeniuX (IUX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. GeniuX has a market cap of $118.40 million and approximately $9,130.35 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GeniuX has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. One GeniuX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.
About GeniuX
GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
