GICTrade (GICT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $92.98 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 24th. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $92.98 million and approximately $19,022.60 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GICTrade

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.94728648 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $20,837.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

