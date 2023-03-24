Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Boosted by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.3% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

GILD opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $98.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

