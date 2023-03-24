Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 675 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.68) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. AlphaValue downgraded Glencore to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.35) to GBX 625 ($7.68) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $629.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $10.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

