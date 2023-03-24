Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.98

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 530244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.67.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

