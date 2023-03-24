Godsey & Gibb Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,053 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

QQQ stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.06. The company had a trading volume of 34,400,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,969,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.76.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

