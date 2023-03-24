Godsey & Gibb Inc. Buys New Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Kellogg by 44.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Kellogg by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Kellogg by 11.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.9 %

K traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,483. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

