Godsey & Gibb Inc. Invests $70,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

MA traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $350.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,448. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $334.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.86 and its 200 day moving average is $341.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

