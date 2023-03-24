Godsey & Gibb Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,314 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.62. 857,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,943. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.45. The firm has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

