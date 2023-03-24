Godsey & Gibb Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,607 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,859. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.56. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

