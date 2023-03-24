Godsey & Gibb Inc. Purchases Shares of 316,911 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 316,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,996,000. Fastenal makes up about 2.8% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fastenal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $51.91. 966,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

