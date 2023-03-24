Godsey & Gibb Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises approximately 3.6% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $18,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.36. The stock had a trading volume of 800,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,779. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.