Godsey & Gibb Inc. Takes $17.04 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 263,051 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 3.2% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 148,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 23,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,514. The stock has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

