Godsey & Gibb Inc. Takes $24.73 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 462,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,000. Schlumberger accounts for 4.7% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 4,398,110 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,872,000 after buying an additional 2,333,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after buying an additional 2,271,485 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,845,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,630,229. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

