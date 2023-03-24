Godsey & Gibb Inc. Takes $90,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.77. 1,174,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,980. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.