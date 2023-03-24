Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 101,526 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42.

On Monday, January 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 1,481 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $12,603.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,423,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,080. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

