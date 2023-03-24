Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,073 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

GPK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. 974,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

