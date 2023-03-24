Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Greenkraft shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 32,000 shares traded.

Greenkraft Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Greenkraft Company Profile

GreenKraft, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. Its products and services include commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas, conversion of existing vehicles, and alternative fuel engines.

