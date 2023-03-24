Greenland Technologies (GTEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Greenland Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Greenland Technologies stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.58. Greenland Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Greenland Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenland Technologies stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.19% of Greenland Technologies worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.