Grindr (NYSE:GRND) vs. Model N (NYSE:MODN) Financial Analysis

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) and Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Grindr has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Model N has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grindr and Model N’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $195.01 million 5.47 $23.19 million N/A N/A Model N $219.16 million 5.50 -$28.64 million ($0.72) -44.37

Analyst Recommendations

Grindr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Model N.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grindr and Model N, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A Model N 0 0 2 0 3.00

Model N has a consensus price target of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.54%. Given Model N’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Model N is more favorable than Grindr.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Model N shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr N/A -3.03% 0.26% Model N -11.65% -7.52% -2.55%

Summary

Model N beats Grindr on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

(Get Rating)

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc. engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives. The company was founded by Yarden Malka, Zack Rinat, and Ali Tore on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

