Gritstone Asset Management LLC Makes New $502,000 Investment in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,678,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 1.8% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,084,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 728,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Far Peak Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FPAC remained flat at $10.21 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

About Far Peak Acquisition

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

