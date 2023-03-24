GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Cut to $4.30 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.25 to $4.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

GRWG stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

Institutional Trading of GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 461,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 320,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 253,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

