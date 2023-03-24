GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Cut to $4.30 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.25 to $4.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.
GrowGeneration Stock Performance
GRWG stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.
Institutional Trading of GrowGeneration
GrowGeneration Company Profile
GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
