GUD (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) & Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Head-To-Head Comparison

GUD (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) and Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GUD and Krones, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GUD 0 1 0 0 2.00 Krones 0 1 1 0 2.50

GUD currently has a consensus target price of C$9.95, suggesting a potential upside of 91.35%. Krones has a consensus target price of $116.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.18%. Given Krones’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Krones is more favorable than GUD.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GUD N/A N/A N/A C$0.42 12.32 Krones N/A N/A N/A $2.11 27.95

This table compares GUD and Krones’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GUD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Krones, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

GUD pays an annual dividend of C$0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Krones pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. GUD pays out 85.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Krones pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of GUD shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GUD and Krones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GUD N/A N/A N/A Krones N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Krones beats GUD on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GUD

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group, and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; and fuel pumps and associated products for the automotive after-market. The Auto Pacific Group segment manufactures and markets towing, trailering, functional accessories, and associated products for the automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer customers. The Davey segment provides pumps and pressure systems for household and farm water; water transfer pumps; swimming pool products; spa bath controllers; and pumps and water purification equipment. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is based in Altona North, Australia.

About Krones

Krones AG is engages in production of machineries and systems for filling and packaging and for beverage production. It operates through the following segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology. The Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration segment offers machines and complete lines for filling, packaging, labeling, and conveying products. The Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology segment includes machinery and equipment for products and treating beer, soft drinks, fruit juices, milk, and dairy drinks. The company was founded by Hermann Kronseder in 1951 and is headquartered in Neutraubling, Germany.

