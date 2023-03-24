Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

ES has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

ES stock opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average of $80.55. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

