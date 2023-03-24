Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.08. The company had a trading volume of 315,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,921. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.65. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

