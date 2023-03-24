Guidance Point Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 1.5% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,051,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,947,000 after acquiring an additional 265,619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,050,000 after purchasing an additional 233,391 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,937,000 after acquiring an additional 149,004 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $27,893,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $26,878,000.

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006,130. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.50. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

