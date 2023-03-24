Guidance Point Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,532,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,243. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading

