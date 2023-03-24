Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) & Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Critical Comparison

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Integer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $80,000.00 145.22 -$2.07 million N/A N/A Integer $1.38 billion 1.82 $66.38 million $1.98 38.13

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Guided Therapeutics and Integer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00

Integer has a consensus target price of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.23%. Given Integer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Integer is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Integer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics -4,276.71% N/A -130.07% Integer 4.82% 9.42% 4.75%

Summary

Integer beats Guided Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in developing medical devices. It also focuses on the selling and marketing of its LuViva advanced cervical scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The company was founded by Shabbir Bakir Bambot and Mark L. Faupel on October 27, 1992 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

