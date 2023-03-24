Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Up 2.9 %

Guidewire Software stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $97.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average of $65.22.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,088 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 94.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after buying an additional 157,775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 11.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 77,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.